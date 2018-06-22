Head coach Hue Jackson said Kindred split first-team reps with 2017 first-round pick Jabrill Peppers during spring workouts, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Kindred held down the starting job at strong safety throughout the 2017 season, but Peppers is expected to see an expanded role in his second year as a pro. Training camp and the preseason will likely decide which of the two opens the 2018 campaign with the first-team defense, but both figure to have a key role in the Gregg Williams' retooled defense this season.

