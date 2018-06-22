Browns' Derrick Kindred: Splitting first-team reps
Head coach Hue Jackson said Kindred split first-team reps with 2017 first-round pick Jabrill Peppers during spring workouts, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Kindred held down the starting job at strong safety throughout the 2017 season, but Peppers is expected to see an expanded role in his second year as a pro. Training camp and the preseason will likely decide which of the two opens the 2018 campaign with the first-team defense, but both figure to have a key role in the Gregg Williams' retooled defense this season.
More News
-
Browns' Derrick Kindred: Moves to IR•
-
Browns' Derrick Kindred: Could miss time with wrist injury•
-
Browns' Derrick Kindred: Initial starter at free safety•
-
Browns' Derrick Kindred: Participating in OTAs•
-
Browns' Derek Kindred: Suffers broken ankle•
-
Browns' Derek Kindred: Dealing with injured foot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...