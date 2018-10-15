Willies (shoulder) underwent surgery Monday morning and is a candidate to be designated for return this season.

With Rod Streater (neck) ruled out for the season Monday to go along with the Willies injury, the Browns are now even lighter on wideout depth. Damion Ratley and Breshad Perriman should now both have an opportunity to work as the team's No. 3 wide receiver until Willies potentially returns.