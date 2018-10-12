Browns' Derrick Willies: Fractures collarbone
Willies is out indefinitely after fracturing his collarbone in practice Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
With that, IR is a possibility for Willies, who had just started to carve out a role behind Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway. Look for Damion Ratley, who was inactive last week, to suit up this weekend, while it seems logical that the Browns might add wideout depth in short order. Rishard Matthews is one name that comes to mind on that front.
