Willies injured his shoulder during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

If he can't play Sunday, the Browns' wideout corps would be further taxed, with Rashard Higgins sidelined with a knee injury. Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway slot in as the team's top options at the position, but if Willies -- who caught three of his five targets for 61 yards in Week 5 -- can't play Sunday, Damion Ratley, who was inactive last week, would likely suit up this weekend.