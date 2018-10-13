The Browns placed Willies (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

No surprise here, as Willies fractured his collarbone in Friday's practice. It was unfortunate timing for him, as he had just carved out a role behind Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway on the depth chart with Rashad Higgins (knee-MCL) sidelined indefinitely. Rod Streater and Damion Ratley now figure to be candidates for that role, but newly signed Breshad Perriman may ultimately be the favorite.

