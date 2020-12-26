The Browns elevated Willies to the active roster Saturday.
Willies and Ja'Marcus Bradley were both called up from the practice squad after Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19. The four receivers won't play in Sunday's game against the Jets. Willies hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2018 season, and he didn't produce notable numbers in college. Nevertheless, he's slated for a meaningful snap count alongside Bradley and Marvin Hall in Week 16.