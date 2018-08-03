Browns' Derrick Willies: Returns to practice
Willies (cramps) was participating at the Browns' practice Thursday, CantonRep.com reports.
Willies exited a rookie training camp practice last week with cramps, but is apparently no worse for wear. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa is competing for a roster spot as a depth receiver and special teams player.
