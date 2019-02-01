Browns' Derrick Willies: Should be healthy soon
Willies (collarbone) should be healthy before OTAs, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official website reports.
Willies earned a spot on the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2018, eventually making a splash Week 5 with three catches for 61 yards in an overtime win against Baltimore. He fractured his collarbone in practice a few days later and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. The 6-foot-4 wideout should have a decent shot at reprising his depth role in 2019, though it won't come as any surprise if the Browns bring in tougher competition at his position.
