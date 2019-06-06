Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Willies (collarbone) is healthy enough to be practicing now and should be ready for training camp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Willies made a splash last season after a three-catch, 61-yard performance Week 5 against Baltimore, but fractured his collarbone in practice a few days later. The Texas Tech product was originally hoping to be ready for OTAs in April -- as reported by Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site -- but hadn't moved far enough along in his recovery. Willies should have a decent shot at securing a depth role this offseason.