Browns' Derrick Willies: Should be ready for training camp
Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Willies (collarbone) is healthy enough to be practicing now and should be ready for training camp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Willies made a splash last season after a three-catch, 61-yard performance Week 5 against Baltimore, but fractured his collarbone in practice a few days later. The Texas Tech product was originally hoping to be ready for OTAs in April -- as reported by Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site -- but hadn't moved far enough along in his recovery. Willies should have a decent shot at securing a depth role this offseason.
