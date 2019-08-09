Browns' Derrick Willies: Starts in preseason opener
Willies (collarbone) recorded one reception for eight yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins.
Willies had been hurt for majority of the offseason after undergoing surgery last October. Now, Willies is healthy and started in the team's preseason opener. He will look to secure a depth role at wide receiver this season in Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard finds some popular breakout candidates...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...