Willies (collarbone) recorded one reception for eight yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins.

Willies had been hurt for majority of the offseason after undergoing surgery last October. Now, Willies is healthy and started in the team's preseason opener. He will look to secure a depth role at wide receiver this season in Cleveland.

