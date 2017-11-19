Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a knee injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Smith has been relegated to a strict special-teams regimen this season, and he's already on his second tam of the season as he was waived by the Bengals in early November and picked up by Cleveland less than a week later. If he's unable to return Sunday, his special teams snaps will likely be picked up by Kai Nacua.