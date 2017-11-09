Browns' Derron Smith: Signs with Cleveland
The Browns signed Smith to a contract Thursday.
After getting waived by the Bengals last weekend, Smith returned to the organization and joined the team's practice squad, only to terminate his contract days before the Browns elected to bring him aboard their 53-man roster. Smith will likely act as the top backup to rookie free safety Jabrill Peppers (toe), filling the role previously occupied by Ibraheim Campbell (hamstring), who was waived with an injured designation.
More News
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.