The Browns signed Smith to a contract Thursday.

After getting waived by the Bengals last weekend, Smith returned to the organization and joined the team's practice squad, only to terminate his contract days before the Browns elected to bring him aboard their 53-man roster. Smith will likely act as the top backup to rookie free safety Jabrill Peppers (toe), filling the role previously occupied by Ibraheim Campbell (hamstring), who was waived with an injured designation.