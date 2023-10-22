Watson (shoulder) is active and will serve as the Browns' starting quarterback in Sunday's game at Chicago.

Though he was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, Watson is set to return two-game absence and play for the first time since Week 3 after he was able to put in a full practice Friday and take all of the first-team reps during Saturday's walkthrough. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Watson still has some microtears in his right rotator cuff, but he won't face any restrictions with his throwing or running as he re-enters the lineup. His return should provide a boost to the fantasy prospects of all of Cleveland's key pass catchers after rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and journeyman PJ Walker drew one start apiece under center while Watson was out.