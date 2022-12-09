Watson acknowledged there are timing issues as he returns to the field following a lengthy absence from game action, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. ""All of that stuff's gotta come back and, like I said last week, I don't know when it's gonna come back. I don't know if it was gonna be last week, this week. My job is to just keep getting better and when it clicks it, it clicks and everyone will feel that," the quarterback said.

Watson was naturally underwhelming last week, his first regular-season game played in 700 days. He may not return to the Pro Bowl form he displayed prior to his nearly two years away from the game this week against the Bengals, but the quarterback sounds confident that form will come back. Watson said he was able to get a feel for the "speed of the game and how defenses adjust," but there were noticeable timing issues with receivers, often throwing short or behind targets. Watson will get the opportunity to further acclimate Sunday, as head coach Kevin Stefanski said there are no plans to start Jacoby Brissett in what will be a matchup critical to Cleveland's slim playoff hopes.