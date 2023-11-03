Watson (shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, Watson -- who doesn't carry a Week 9 injury designation won't have any limitations as he returns from his shoulder injury, according to coach Kevin Stefanski. With Watson set to return from a one-game absence, PJ Walker will revert to a backup role Sunday. While Cleveland's starting QB has been determined, the Cardinals have yet to announce whether Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune will get the assignment this weekend.