Watson (suspension) rejoined the Browns on Monday and is eligible to attend meetings and work out at the team facility, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Per the conditions of his 11-game suspension, Watson won't be able to practice with the Browns until Nov. 14, but he'll at least be able to have some involvement in a team structure over the next month. Once he begins practicing, Watson will have to wait three more weeks to make his 2022 and Browns debut, which is expected to come Week 13 in Houston on Dec. 4. Until that time, the 2-3 Browns will hope that Jacoby Brissett can keep the team in playoff contention while he continues to start under center.