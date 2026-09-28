Watson completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 11 times for 45 yards in the Browns' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

While Watson was anything but efficient through the air for the majority of the afternoon, the veteran signal-caller avoided turnovers and fired a pair of key touchdown passes to Harold Fannin, including a game-winning scoring toss with 1:48 remaining on which Watson scrambled to buy himself time before releasing the ball on the run. Watson's mobility also played a key part throughout earlier portions of the game, as he was second on Cleveland in rushing yards with his highest total since Week 9 of the 2020 season while he was still with the Texans (he'd also rushed for 45 yards in Week 1 of the 2023 season). Watson is still clearly a work in progress in head coach Todd Monken's offense, but he appears to have an increasingly firm hold on the starting job heading into Thursday night's Week 4 divisional home clash against the Steelers.