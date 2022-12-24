Watson completed 15 of 31 passes for 135 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Browns' 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday. He also rushed three times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Watson's lackluster final line tells the story of how sluggish an offensive performance it was overall in the frigid conditions in Cleveland. Watson found his most success when targeting Amari Cooper, who he hit on six occasions for 72 yards, and he also put some points on the board with a 12-yard scoring scramble on the first play of the second quarter. However, success through the air was unsurprisingly elusive due to the weather and a stingy Saints secondary, leaving Watson with his third sub-200-yard effort in the first four games of his Browns career. The loss eliminated Cleveland from postseason contention, but Watson will aim to continue knocking off rust in a Week 17 road matchup against the Commanders on Jan. 1.