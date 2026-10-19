Watson completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added eight carries for 29 yards in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

As Watson's numbers suggest, he didn't do anything of particular note as either a passer or runner, but the veteran signal-caller did avoid turnovers despite taking five sacks. That alone helped keep Cleveland in a game in which the Browns faced a 10-0 halftime deficit, and he was then able to lead fourth-quarter touchdown and field-goal drives that completed the comeback. Watson has surprisingly helped the Browns to a 4-2 record, and he's provided a solid 7:2 TD:INT and 196 rushing yards along the way. He'll look to carry over the momentum into a Week 7 road clash with the Titans on Sunday.