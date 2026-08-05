Browns' Deshaun Watson: Continues to alternate QB reps

Coach Todd Monken noted Wednesday that Watson and Shedeur Sanders will continue to alternate first-team QB reps every practice until he names a starter, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

While Sanders reportedly looked sharp during Tuesday's session, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, Petrak indicates that on Wednesday Watson had his best day of camp thus far, notably in terms of his accuracy and decision-making. With regard to a timetable for his decision on naming the Browns' Week 1 starter, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal relays that Monken has neither solidified the order in which starts will be assigned during the preseason, nor when a top option will emerge. The team's exhibition opener is Aug. 15 against the Bears.