Watson, who won't play Sunday against the 49ers, could miss additional time beyond Week 6 due to his right rotator cuff contusion, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Watson ruled out this week, PJ Walker is slated to start at quarterback, with Cabot suggesting that Watson is no lock to return to action Oct. 22 against the Colts. Per the report, Watson's injury is described as a deep contusion, and he's not expected to see game action again until he is able to throw normally and without pain. When Watson will be ready to throw pain-free remains to be determined, but for now, rest and rehab are in order with an eye toward avoiding a lingering issue.