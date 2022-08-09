Watson (suspension) will travel to Jacksonville for Friday's preseason game and could see his first live action since the end of the 2020, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Regardless of how things play out with his suspension, Watson is eligible for training camp and preseason games. Judge Sue Robinson recommended a six-game ban, which the NFL is now appealing. The appeal will be heard by former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, who was selected last week by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Expect both Watson and Jacoby Brissett to get some snaps with the first-team offense this summer.