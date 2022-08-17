Watson's representatives and the NFL Players Association are reportedly actively negotiating a discipline settlement with the NFL, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The report notes that as Watson awaits designee Peter C. Harvey's ruling on the NFL's appeal of his six -game suspension, the two sides have continued to negotiate, with Cabot indicating that a settlement could potentially be reached within the next few days. NFL Network's Judy Battista previously noted that the league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, but Cabot suggests that if a settlement can be reached, the quarterback could take the field at some point during the regular season.