NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's decision regarding a possible Watson suspension is expected to be announced Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Cabot, the NFL reportedly argued for an indefinite suspension of the quarterback under the league's Personal Conduct Policy for at least the coming season (with a chance to apply for reinstatement afterward), while the NFL Players Association argued for a shorter length of time. The report notes that once Robinson's ruling arrives, either side can appeal to league Commissioner Roger Goodell. Watson, who has been participating in training camp, has been taking the Browns' first-team QB reps at practice, while Jacoby Brissett -- who would be in line to start if Watson is suspended -- has handled second-team snaps.