Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski that he'd feel comfortable calling designed runs for Watson in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The big topic coming out of Watson's season debut last week was the quarterback's rust. It showed. While he should improve with a game under his belt, Stefanski can't expect the Pro Bowl-version of the Watson. That means a heavy reliance on running back Nick Chubb and potentially Watson used as a runner at times. "We'll see how it goes. Game-plans change week to week. Sometimes it will call for him to run a lot. Sometimes it will call for him not to run at all," the coach said. Watson was a frequent runner while with the Texans -- sometimes out necessity -- and his legs may come back sooner than his arm.