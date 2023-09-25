Watson completed 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans. He added four rushes for 16 yards.

Watson had been shaky in his first two games of the season, as he struggled with both accuracy and turnovers. He largely avoided those problems Sunday -- he fumbled once on a broken play but the ball was recovered -- and highlighted his performance with touchdown throws of 19 and 43 yards. The Titans have struggled in coverage to begin the year, but Watson took advantage of the positive matchup and should have renewed confidence heading into a Week 4 matchup against the division-rival Ravens.