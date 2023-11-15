Watson is slated to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.
Per the Browns, Watson will undergo a procedure to address a broken bone in his throwing shoulder and is in line to be placed on IR. In his absence, PJ Walker is on track to take over as the team's starting QB, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson on hand to back him up.
