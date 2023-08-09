Watson is slated to start Friday's night's preseason game against the Commanders, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson isn't sure how much action he'll see Friday, but after not playing in last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against Jets, the Browns' top QB is slated to see his first exhibition snaps in 2023. In that context, it seems likely that the team's other healthy starters will also take the field in some capacity versus Washington.