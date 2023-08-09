Watson is slated to start Friday's preseason game against the Commanders, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson isn't sure how much action he'll see Friday, but after not playing in last week's Hall of Fame Game against Jets, the Browns' top quarterback will see his first exhibition snaps of 2023. Given that Watson is set to take the field Friday, he'll presumably log some snaps alongside most of the team's other healthy starters.