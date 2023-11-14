Watson (ankle) is still awaiting results from his MRI on Monday, but he said Tuesday that he expects to play Sunday against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Watson said as long as his ankle isn't broken, torn or hanging by a ligament, he'll be suiting up for the divisional matchup. Per Cabot, the quarterback's injury isn't expected to be that severe, but fantasy managers should still wait for official confirmation from the MRI results. Watson suffered the injury late in the second quarter of last Sunday's narrow win over the Ravens and missed the final offensive snap of the first half but returned for the second half.