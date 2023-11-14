Watson (ankle) is still awaiting results from an MRI, but he said Tuesday that he expects to play in Week 11 against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Watson said as long as his ankle isn't broken, torn or hanging by a ligament, he'll be suiting up for the divisional matchup. Per Cabot, the quarterback's injury isn't expected to be anything close to that severe. Watson suffered the injury late in the second quarter of last Sunday's comeback win over the Ravens and missed the final offensive snap before halftime, but he returned for the second half.