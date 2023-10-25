Watson, who won't start Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, is slated focus on rehabbing his shoulder injury throughout the week and then rest on game day, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

With Watson dealing with some residual swelling in his shoulder after exiting early in this past Sunday's win over the Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that PJ Walker is slated to start Sunday's contest. Meanwhile, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will serve as Walker's backup, so expect the Browns to make Watson inactive for the contest. Per the report, the Browns' plan is to have Watson travel with the team to Seattle, but the signal-caller will likely be formally ruled out Friday following the release of the Browns' final Week 8 injury report.