The Browns announced Wednesday that Watson (ankle) will undergo season-ending surgery to address a displaced fracture in his right shoulder.

Watson previously missed three games and three quarters of another due to what had been described as a right rotator cuff strain, but he returned to action to start both of the Browns' past two contests. During Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens, Watson exited late in the second quarter after he appeared to injure his left ankle, but he missed just one snap and proceeded to complete all 14 of his pass attempts in the second half to help lead Cleveland to a come-from-behind victory. The Browns sent Watson in for what was described as a precautionary MRI on Monday, and unfortunately for the quarterback, he was diagnosed not only with a high-ankle sprain, but also a fracture in his throwing shoulder, which apparently stemmed from a hit he took in the first half against the Ravens. He'll head in for surgery on the shoulder in the coming days and will be placed on injured reserve, but the Browns fully expect Watson to be ready to go for the 2024 season. PJ Walker is expected to step in as the Browns' new starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Steelers. Since being acquired from the Texans in March 2022 and immediately signing a five-year, $230 million contract, Watson has appeared in just 12 games for Cleveland and has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 6.5 yards per attempt, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 317 yards and two scores on 62 carries.