Watson and the Browns agreed Monday to restructure his contract, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland opens up $36 million in cap space ahead of free agency by restructuring Watson's deal, giving the team more room to maneuver. The Browns may prioritize adding to Watson's current complement of receivers in free agency and April's upcoming draft, a group currently headlined by Amari Cooper, David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones. In his six starts last season, Watson threw just seven touchdowns with five interceptions, while averaging a mediocre 183.7 passing yards per game.