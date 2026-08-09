Browns' Deshaun Watson: Gets first-team reps Saturday

Watson took every starting rep in team drills during Saturday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Shedeur Sanders was scheduled to work with the first-team offense Saturday, but he ended up splitting second-team reps with Dillon Gabriel while Watson ran with the starters. Watson made the most of the opportunity with a productive practice, when he made nice connections with Isaiah Bond and Denzel Boston during team drills. Head coach Todd Monken will use Sunday's scheduled off-day to deliberate whether Watson or Sanders will start in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears.