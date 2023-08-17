Dorian Thompson-Robinson is slated to start at QB for the Browns in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, with most of the team's starters expected to rest, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Watson logged 12 snaps in last Friday's contest against the Commanders.

Along with Thompson-Robinson Cabot previously indicated that Kellen Mond will also play Thursday, while Joshua Dobbs will not. The Browns close out their preseason slate Aug. 26 against the Chiefs.