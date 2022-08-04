Commissioner Roger Goodell has designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy, NFL.com reports.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that it would appeal disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson's ruling, which called for a six-game suspension for the Browns QB. Citing a source familiar with the appeal, NFL Network's Judy Battista indicated that the league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson. The NFL Players Association, which initially stated it wouldn't appeal Robinson's decision, has until Friday to respond to the league following Thursday's announcement. The report notes that under the league's personal-conduct policy, the appeal will be processed on an expedited basis and will be based on a "review of the existing record."