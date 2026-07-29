Browns' Deshaun Watson: Handles first-team reps Wednesday

Watson took all the first-team QB reps during Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reports.

Prior to the session, coach Todd Monken said the Browns will continue to split first-team signal caller reps between Watson -- who Oyefusi indicated struggled at times on Wednesday -- and Shedeur Sanders in practice, with Mary Kay Cabot noting that Sanders will likely take reps with the first team on Thursday. For now, Monken has declined to disclose a timetable for naming Cleveland's Week 1 starter, so this is a job battle that could linger well into the preseason.