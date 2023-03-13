Watson and the Browns agreed Monday to restructure his contract, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland opens up $36 million in cap space ahead of free agency by restructuring Watson's deal, giving the team more room to maneuver. The Browns may prioritize adding to Watson's current complement of skill-positions players in free agency and April's upcoming draft, a group currently headlined by Amari Cooper, David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones. In his six starts last season, Watson threw just seven touchdowns with five interceptions, while averaging a mediocre 183.7 passing yards per game.