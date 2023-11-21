Watson underwent surgery on the displaced fracture in his right throwing shoulder Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Watson sat out Weeks 4 and 6 due to a shoulder injury before playing in three of the Browns' next four games. After a Week 10 matchup with the Ravens, though, testing revealed that he was dealing with a season-ending concern. With the procedure in the rearview mirror, Watson now will focus on his recovery with an eye toward being health by the start of the 2024 campaign. In the meantime, Cleveland has turned over the offense to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, with PJ Walker backing him up and Joe Flacco on the practice squad.