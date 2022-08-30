The Browns placed Watson on the reserve/suspended list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The transaction is merely a formality, as Watson's placement on the list allows the Browns to whittle their roster down to 53 men prior to Tuesday's deadline. Though he's ineligible to make his Browns debut until Week 13 in Houston while he serves his 11-game suspension, Watson is able to return to the team's facility Oct. 10. He'll be able to resume practicing Nov. 14 and is eligible to be reinstated to the roster Nov. 28, assuming he complies with the conditions of the settlement and treatment plan that accompanied his suspension. Jacoby Brissett is on track to open the season as the Browns' starting quarterback while Watson is unavailable.
