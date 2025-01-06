Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Monday that Watson has experienced a setback in his rehab from Achilles surgery that will extend the quarterback's recovery timeline, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Watson suffered the season-ending injury in an Oct. 20 loss to the Bengals and underwent surgery Oct. 25 to repair his torn right Achilles tendon. According to Berry, the Browns weren't aware of Watson having suffered a setback until he was re-evaluated Sunday during his end-of-season physical. As a result of the setback, Berry noted that Watson could require another surgery, though the quarterback will presumably receive multiple medical opinions over the next few weeks before deciding the next steps in his rehab program. Given the nature of Achilles injuries, Watson was already facing an uphill battle to be back to full health for the start of the 2025 campaign, and it's now even more likely that he opens next season on a reserve list. After agreeing to a restructured contract in late December, Watson remains on the Browns' books through the 2026 season, but his underwhelming play over his first three seasons in Cleveland in addition to the Achilles injury muddles his long-term outlook in the organization.