Watson hopes to be able to practice this coming week and play in Week 8 against Seattle, but indicated that he needs to see how his shoulder feels in the wake of Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Watson acknowledged that he first went into the medical tent Sunday to have his shoulder checked out after a hard hit and then he subsequently went back in for a concussion test. While Watson was cleared after his concussion evaluation, his shoulder issue evidently remains a concern as next weekend's contest against the Seahawks approaches. If he's unable to play, PJ Walker would once again be called upon to fill in at QB for the Browns.