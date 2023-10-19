Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt confirmed that Watson (shoulder) is slated to participate in practice in some capacity Thursday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Van Pelt noted that Watson -- who is dealing with a right rotator cuff strain -- is "scheduled to get out there and make some throws" Thursday. The Browns' upcoming injury report will clarify the QB's official participation level, but if Thursday's session goes well, Watson could potentially be in a position to return to action Sunday against the Colts.