Watson's hearing in front of the NFL and NFLPA's jointly appointed disciplinary officer began Tuesday and will continue Wednesday and perhaps beyond that point, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The NFL is at the tail end of its 15-month long investigation into Watson's legal situation, which included 24 civil suits for allegations of sexual misconduct. Of those, 20 were settled last Tuesday, while four are pending, with one of them amending its wording Monday to name the Texans as a defendant. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, the league is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year, but there remains no timetable for the disciplinary officer to make a decision on the matter.