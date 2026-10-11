Watson completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while rushing six times for 40 yards in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Jets. He also lost a fumble.

Watson orchestrated a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter for the fourth consecutive game, giving the Browns a 12-10 lead with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Boston with 6:15 remaining. Cleveland's defense held up to win the previous three games, but that streak was snapped here, as the Jets scored a go-ahead touchdown with 3:01 remaining while the Browns failed to score on their final three drives, the last of which ended with a Watson fumble on fourth down. Watson and the Browns will take a 3-2 record into a key Week 6 home game against the Ravens.