Watson (Achilles) accompanied the Browns to Las Vegas for Sunday's game against the Raiders, marking the first time he's joined the team on the road this season, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson will be on the sideline to serve as a resource to rookie Shedeur Sanders, who will be making his first NFL start Sunday. The 30-year-old's presence in Las Vegas is also a sign that he's making progress in his recovery from the right Achilles tendon he re-ruptured back in January, requiring a second surgery in less than three months. The Browns haven't offered up any specifics regarding where Watson stands in his rehab program, but he's posted multiple videos on social media in recent weeks that appear to show him dropping back on snaps and throwing without being compromised by the Achilles injury. Cleveland could open Watson's 21-day practice window at any time, though the organization may prefer to wait until OTAs in the spring to clear the veteran signal-caller for on-field work. Watson will be entering the final season of a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2026.