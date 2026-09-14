Head coach Todd Monken said Monday that he anticipates sticking with Watson as the Browns' starting quarterback for Week 2 against the Buccaneers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Watson will retain the starting job, despite a poor showing Sunday in the Browns' 34-10 season-opening loss to the Jaguars. While making his first regular-season appearance since Oct. 20, 2024, Watson completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing six times for 38 yards. Upon reviewing film of the game, Monken said he saw enough positives from Watson to stick with him as the team's starter, though the 31-year-old quarterback likely won't have much job security.