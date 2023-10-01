Watson (shoulder) remains listed as questionable but is expected to start in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns' training staff will monitor Watson's throwing in pregame warmups early Sunday before officially giving him the green light, according to Martin. Watson didn't throw in practice all week as he rested his throwing arm. As a precaution, the Browns promoted PJ Walker from the practice squad, and he'll presumably serve as the backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the event Watson doesn't get cleared to play. Official clarity on Watson's status will come when the Browns release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.