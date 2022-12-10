Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that he would feel comfortable calling designed runs for Watson in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson looked rusty in his season and Browns debut in last week'swin over the Texans, and while he should improve with a game under his belt, Stefanski can't expect the 27-year-old to immediately return to Pro Bowl-level form. With that in mind, the Browns could continue to rely heavily on the Nick Chubb-led ground game, with Watson potentially getting involved as a runner as well. Watson was a frequent scrambler while with the Texans -- sometimes out necessity -- and his legs may come back sooner than his arm.